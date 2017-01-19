Philippe Wojazer / Reuters A fake (wax) version of Donald Trump.

1) When he was attacked by a member of Islamic State. In March of last year a man rushed the stage during an election rally in Dayton, Ohio, before being swiftly bundled off by the Secret Service. After the event, Donald Trump tweeted a link to a video which he claimed showed the man had links to Islamic State.

USSS did an excellent job stopping the maniac running to the stage. He has ties to ISIS. Should be in jail! https://t.co/tkzbHg7wyD?ssr=true — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2016

The video was doctored footage of a student protest and any links to terrorism were quickly debunked. No security officials even suggested it was true. Trump was later questioned about the tweet by NBC’s Chuck Todd. The exchange is so remarkable it’s worth quoting in full.

2) When he accused Ted Cruz’s father of being involved in the assassination of JFK During the presidential election campaign there was a lot of mud being slung around, usually by Trump. Things got surreal when he jumped on a picture on the front page of the National Enquirer which claimed it showed the father of fellow Republican nominee, Ted Cruz, hanging out with the killer of JFK, Lee Harvey Oswald.

In an on-air phone call to Fox News, Trump decried the completely unsubstantiated claims as “horrible” and complained that “no one was bringing it up”. At a press conference shortly after he added: “There was a picture on the front page of the National Enquirer, which does have credibility and they are not going to do pictures like that because they get sued for a lot of money if things are wrong, OK?” The National Enquirer has been involved in around 75 legal cases since 1986. 3) When he claimed US Muslims celebrated 9/11 and backed it up with a video that actually disproved him. During a 2015 rally in Alabama, Trump said: “I watched when the World Trade Centre came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, N.J., where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down.” He later doubled down on his claim, saying he saw the “Arab population” celebrating. Then Trump went even further and tweeted this clip of Guardian Angels CEO, Curtis Sliwa, saying: “... people celebrating and cheering when they heard the World Trade Centre had [been] struck.”

Curtis Sliwa - doing tv commentary on 9/13/2001. Good job Curtis. Please send your apologies to @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/g07VZmNmAW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2015

MTV later released the full clip which clearly shows Sliwa was talking about a caller to his show whose “brother works in Paris, he told me he seen (sic) people dancing in the streets”.

4) When he claimed Barack Obama’s birth certificate was a fake. This really isn’t worth much discussion except to add if someone calls your office and has to emphasise that they’re an “extremely credible source”, they’re most likely no such thing.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

5) When he claimed doctors were ‘inflicting’ autism on children. The anti-vaccination movement is not only one of the most ignorant social phenomenons in recent times but also one of the most dangerous. Hysterical parents have for a number of years now refused to immunise their children with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine because of one completely discredited report perpetuated as fact by, amongst others, celebrities who should know better such as Jim Carrey and Charlie Sheen. Oh, and Donald Trump. He has also appointed an anti-vax conspiracy theorist, Robert Kennedy Jr, to lead a vaccine committee.

If I were President I would push for proper vaccinations but would not allow one time massive shots that a small child cannot take - AUTISM. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014