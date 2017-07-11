Donald Trump Calls His Son 'A High-Quality Person' And Social Media Explodes

US President Donald Trump has called his son “a high-quality person” and applauded “his transparency”.
The apparent support for Donald Jr follows the controversy about his son’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer to obtain damaging information on Hillary Clinton.
In a statement read out by White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump said: “My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency.”
At the briefing, which was held off-camera, Sanders refused to answer any further questions on the matter, referring reporters to Trump and Trump Jr’s lawyers.
Within minutes, social media exploded.
It’s apparently an oft-used Trump-ism.
“She was always the highest quality that you will ever find,” Trump said of his wife, Melania, when defending her against magazine articles claiming that she never wanted to be First Lady.
Yesterday, Sanders denied Trump Jr had done anything wrong, arguing the only thing inappropriate about the meeting ― which was described to Trump Jr in an email as a way to obtain “some official documents and information that would incriminate” Clinton ― was “the people that leaked the information” about the meeting.