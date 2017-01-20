Attendees at the inauguration of Presidential-elect Donald Trump will on Friday be treated to the dulcet tones of a 16-year-old America’s Got Talent runner-up, before dancing the night away to, er, Lexi Walker and Pelican 212. The line-up is a far cry from the calibre of performers at past inaugural concerts, which have included Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.

Nevertheless, after a Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Thursday, which saw the likes of Lee Greenwood and 3 Doors Down taking to the stage, Trump and his team are bringing out the big guns for the big day – and night. Here’s who to look out for: Michael Flatley The brains behind Riverdance will introduce parts of his hit show Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games at the Liberty Ball, though it is believed he will not perform himself. The American-born 58-year-old told the Irish Independent: “This is a very special night and it is a great honour to be invited to be part of it.” Following a backlash from fans, Riverdance representatives distanced themselves from the announcement, pointing out the dancers performing are from the Lord of the Dance production.

Jackie Evancho America’s Got Talent runner up 16-year-old Jackie Evancho will perform the national anthem to conclude the swearing-in ceremony on Friday. Evancho was asked what her transgender sister made of her appearance, given that many members of the LGBT community have refused to take part in the ceremony. She told Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway: “My sister and I are best friends, we talk to each other about everything and she supports me because she understands my reason for doing this has nothing to do with politics, it’s all about the honour of performing for my country… I don’t involve myself with politics, it was never a thought in my brain.”

Erin Boheme The Nashville jazz singer will be joining two others to sing Frank Sinatra’s My Way for Trump’s first dance with wife Melania.

Tim Rushlow and his Big Band Confusingly, Tim Rushlow and his Big Band are reported to also be performing for the Trump’s first dance as First Couple.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing America The Beautiful at the swearing-in ceremony on Friday. At least one member has resigned from the group in protest over the decision.

United States Marine Band Performing at the inauguration is a tradition the military ensemble has taken part in since the swearing in of Thomas Jefferson.

Sam Moore Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave, of Soul Man fame in 1967. The 81-year-old R&B singer has said he is “honoured” to perform for Trump, adding: “We all as Americans need to unite behind our new president and give him a chance.”

Silhouettes Described as a “popular shape-shifting, shadow-dancing group”, Silhouettes will perform at the Liberty ball. According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, 25 dancers will form the images of the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Memorial and various other shapes that “tell the story of the American people.”

The Radio City Rockettes The Radio City Rockettes have been informed they are “obligated’ to perform, despite one dancer voicing her “embarrassment and disappointment” on social media. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Phoebe Pearl wrote: “The women I work with are intelligent and are full of love and the decision of performing for a man that stands for everything we’re against is appalling.”

Pelican 212 A horn band featuring identical twin trumpet players, this seven-sibling family band from Pensacola started out by competing in children’s talent shows.

The Piano Guys Cello and piano ensemble The Piano Guys first found fame on YouTube. The group has insisted its decision to perform at the inauguration is not a political endorsement of Trump, but a desire to spread “love, joy and hope.”

Circus 1903 A collaboration between a magic show and award-winning puppeteers from War Horse, the show takes aspects of the traditional circus with a modern spin.

Cache Olson This 16-year-old DJ will play the walk-in music at the Inaugural Freedom Ball and then the final hour. He told Fox News: “It’s electronic kind of music. It’s fun. It’s bouncy. It’s a lot of fun to dance to. Super high energy. I think I put together a really good set. It pays homage to our country a little bit.”