Donald Trump’s attempted dig at the leader of North Korea on Twitter hasn’t quite gone to plan.
Following the country’s latest test missile launch, the US President sent a tweet criticising Kim Jong-un, asking: “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?”
The people of Twitter have responded, but probably not in the way he’d have liked them to.
Some pointed out the pure irony of the criticism taking place on Twitter.
While others have brought up some of the questionable choices he has made during his presidency.
We doubt it will put him off tweeting again though.