Donald Trump has sent Australians into meltdown after contradicting their Prime Minister’s version of events regarding a phone call between the pair on Saturday. Malcolm Turnbull insisted on Wednesday that their relationship was “very strong” and a refugee deal had been made that “underlines the closeness of the alliance”. He added: “I stand up for Australia in every forum - public or private.”

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Australian PM, Malcolm Turnbull.

Despite the two countries being staunch allies, Trump immediately undermined Turnbull by venting on Twitter.

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Trump is also reported to have bragged about the size of his electoral college win during the conversation on Saturday. The White House tweeted a picture of the call but a closer examination in light of the new details shows one intriguing detail.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump- speaking with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/6rDjoygXDD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2017

Is it me, or is Trump kinda giving the finger when he's on the phone to Turnbull? pic.twitter.com/YDe0ILUGCm — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) January 28, 2017

Turnbull had told reporters the strength of the relationship between the two nations was evident in the fact Trump had agreed to honour a deal made by the Obama administration late last year. Under the terms of the deal, the US would re-settle up to 1,250 asylum seeking, most of whom are held in processing camps on the Pacific islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Australia has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed on the impoverished islands. In return, Australia would take refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

2 astonishing aspects of story.

-Unhinged behavior by DJT, to very suave PM of very close ally;

-Purposeful high-level leaks: “Send help!" https://t.co/GlqQ5hE34B — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) February 2, 2017

I have met Turnbull (Aussie PM) many times. For demeanor, think: noblesse-oblige of GHW Bush, calm of Obama



Now DJT yelling at him on phone https://t.co/kq4ceWwmm1 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) February 2, 2017

But the Washington Post reported an angry Trump had actually dubbed the agreement “the worst deal ever” and accused Turnbull of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers” - a reference to Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, US citizens born in Kyrgyzstan, who set off two bombs at the 2013 Boston marathon. Australians - accustomed to the friendly relationship they have long enjoyed with the US - were transfixed by the drama.

Trump vaguely threatened to invade Mexico but he also told our unpopular PM his was the worst phone call so LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/DrMKDGU5Q5 — Helen Davidson (@heldavidson) February 2, 2017

Trump sounds like he's on a teenage angst movie starring our own PM, Malcolm Turnbull — Hanum (@hanumfadli) February 2, 2017

Trump: "This is the worst deal ever."

Turnbull: pic.twitter.com/Y8TDBIFOBf — Mitch Feltscheer (@mitchfel) February 2, 2017

i see malcolm turnbull received an atomic wedgie in the playground today. nice — chloe sargeant (@chlosarge) February 2, 2017

The Washington Post story on the phone call shot to the top of the nation’s trending topics on Twitter, and was plastered across the top of Australia’s major news sites, reports the Press Association.

Austrailia: I will be happy to broker a more productive, reasonable call at any time with @TurnbullMalcolm hmu fam pic.twitter.com/yxJWkZdwVT — notdan (@notdan) February 2, 2017

The country’s news networks launched running commentaries on it, debating how Turnbull should respond and what the spat meant for the future of the longtime allies’ relationship.

.@TurnbullMalcolm Your Excellency, pls. accept the apology of tens of millions of Americans that @realDonaldTrump can't act like a grownup. — Shelli Meyers (@shellimeyers) February 2, 2017

Dear Australia,



We fucking hate him too.



Love,

America — Sean Kent (@seankent) February 2, 2017

Turnbull said at a news conference following the Post report that he wouldn’t talk about his call with Trump, saying it was “better these conversations are conducted candidly, frankly [and] privately.” Trump told Turnbull that it was “my intention” to honour the agreement, a phrase designed to leave the president wriggle room to back out of the deal, the newspaper reported. There have been mixed messages from Washington all week on the state of the agreement. White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed on Wednesday that Trump had agreed to honour the deal.

I REALLY don't want Malcolm Turnbull to lower his standards to those of Donald Trump. #TheProjectTV — Roddlez (@Roddlez1) February 2, 2017

But a White House statement sent to Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday said: “The president is still considering whether or not he will move forward with this deal at this time.” The U.S. State Department said in a statement later Thursday that the United States would honor the agreement “out of respect for close ties to our Australian ally and friend.” “President Trump’s decision to honor the refugee agreement has not changed and Spokesman Spicer’s comments stand,” the State Department said.

This tweet comes amid reports Donald Trump roasted Malcolm Turnbull over refugee deal in "worst" phone call: https://t.co/dmPoZcCAuh pic.twitter.com/g8y4aixjFA — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) February 2, 2017

The ABC spoke to senior Australian government sources who said The Washington Post report was “substantially accurate.” Australian officials said the conversation was “robust” and “shorter than expected,” while one minister told the ABC that “Trump hates this deal.” Opposition leader Bill Shorten called on Turnbull to be open about his interaction with Trump, saying The Washington Post version of the call was worrying.

Malcolm Turnbull paid $1.7 million dollars to be bullied by Donald Trump over the phone — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) February 2, 2017

“We shouldn’t be finding out about what’s happening to Australian policy through the news of foreign countries,” Shorten said. Turnbull has likened himself to Trump in that both are wealthy businessmen who came to politics late in life. Turnbull also has a reputation for blunt conversation and tough negotiations behind closed doors. Turnbull has resisted pressure this week to join other Western leaders in condemning Trump’s temporary ban of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

[turnbull walks to prime ministerial podium]



i just spoke to president trump and i got dunked on in historic fashion — fakeed (@fakeedbutler) February 2, 2017