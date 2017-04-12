Donald Trump has boasted about how he fired missiles at Iraq when he actually fired them at Syria.

The president was describing how he had informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about last week’s missile strike as they both ate “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen”.

Xi was having dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at the moment Trump gave the order to fire at an Assad regime airbase.

The dictator had gassed a rebel-held town, killing scores of people, including more than 30 children.