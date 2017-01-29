A mother has finally been reunited with her five-year-old son who was reportedly detained for a number of hours at a US airport on Saturday following Donald Trump’s executive order banning Muslim refugees from entering the US.
The child’s detention has sparked outrage on social media as thousands of protesters continue to demonstrate at airports across the country.
A video from ABC7 shows an emotional woman hugging and kissing her son, who had allegedly been held by authorities after travelling to the US with another family member.
The report explains that the mother is from Iran and had been anxiously waiting for several hours for her son to be released at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The incident has incensed opponents of Trump’s latest controversial executive order.
On Friday the new president blocked refugees from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.
A federal judge in Brooklyn temporarily halted parts of Trump’s sweeping executive order on Saturday as members of the international community voiced their concern at the move.
Thousands of people are protesting at airports around the US, with demonstrators chanting: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”
In addition to Syria, the other countries affected by the ban are Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
The few outspoken supporters of the ban include former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, Dr David Duke, who described 2017 as the “greatest year ever” after Trump signed the executive order.
Theresa May initially came under fire for refusing to comment on the ban, despite it affecting UK citizens who were born in the proscribed countries – including Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah and Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi.