A judge in Hawaii has put President Donald Trump’s revised federal travel ban on hold.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued his ruling on Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii’s request for a temporary restraining order involving the ban.

His ruling prevents the executive order from going into effect on Thursday. The second attempt at a ban on travel was a watered down version of his first attempt, and targets all non-visa holders from six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump blasted the ruling during a rally in Nashville, saying he had to deliver “the bad, the sad news”.

“The order he blocked was a watered-down version of the first one,” Trump said, as the crowd booed the news.

“This is, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach,” he added, before pledging to take the issue to the Supreme Court if necessary.