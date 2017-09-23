Donald Trump has called for the firing of American football players who kneel during the pre-match national anthem in protest of the treatment of black people by police.

In a fiery speech in Alabama, a state with a history of lynchings and segregation, the President also called for NFL fans to boycott the sport.

The kneeling protests began last year whith San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick and have since been taken up by a number of other black and white players.