Donald Trump appears to have revealed just how little he knows about energy and the climate during yet another bizarre press conference, this time with the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.

During a Q&A session he was asked by a reporter what it would take for the United States to remain in the Paris Accord on climate change.

The President repeated his claims it treated the US “unfairly” and was a “bad deal” but did say “we could conceivably go back in”.

Solberg then took the opportunity to push the virtues of environmentally sound technology but Trump responded with a brusque - and bizarre - answer.

He said: “One of the great assets of Norway is a thing called ‘water’ - they have tremendous hydropower, tremendous. In fact most of your energy is produced by hydro.

“I wish we’d do some of that.”

This, is the Hoover Dam.