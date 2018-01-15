Donald Trump has insisted he is “not a racist” after he was accused of calling Hawaii and African nations “shithole countries”.

The President sparked widespread outrage with the alleged comments, with the UN slamming the “racist” remarks as “shocking and shameful”.

But Trump hit back at the criticism last night (Sunday), telling reporters in Florida: “I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed”.

The row erupted following a meeting to discuss protections for immigrants, during which the US leader reportedly asked: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

“We should have more people from places like Norway,” he is said to have added.

Trump has denied the claims, tweeting: “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.

“What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!”

In response to the Trump’s denial, HuffPost UK looks at five times the President has been accused of racism.

He called Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’