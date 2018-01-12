The United Nations human rights office has strongly criticised “racist” comments by Donald Trump in which he said immigrants from Africa and Haiti come from “shithole” countries.

Trump on Thursday questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from the countries during a meeting with lawmakers on Thursday, The Washington Post and NBC News reported.

UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said the comments are “shocking and shameful comments from the President of the United States”.

“There is no other word one can use but ‘racist’,” he told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.