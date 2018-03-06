Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at President Donald Trump, following the POTUS’s comments about this year’s ceremony. Because we’re in a position where the President slagging off the Academy Awards isn’t even a surprise anymore, Trump finally had his say on this year’s Oscars (two days later they happened...) on Tuesday (6 March).

JIM WATSON via Getty Images Donald Trump

Referring to the ceremony’s low viewing figures, Trump tweeted: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY.” He continued: “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!” What a joker. Jimmy - who presented the show for the second year in a row over the weekend - hit back: “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.”

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

Compared with last year’s ceremony, which saw Jimmy Kimmel literally tweeting Trump during the show, the President was barely mentioned during the 2018 Oscars. However, he was namechecked in the host’s opening monologue, when Jimmy commented: “Jordan Peele… [has] had huge success with ‘Get Out’. In fact, none other than President Trump called ‘Get Out’ the best three-quarters of a movie this year.”

Ed Herrera via Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

There were also several allusions to the Trump administration during the ceremony, most notably when ‘Coco’ won awards for Best Animated Picture and Best Original Song for ‘Remember Me’. Within an hour of posting about the Academy Awards, Trump had already fired off two more tweets, one slating Barack Obama (of course) and another commenting on “possible progress” regarding North Korea (a totally natural topic of conversation when you were slagging off the Oscars literally minutes ago).

Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that “President Trump has the right to end DACA.” President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

‘The Shape Of Water’ was the big winner at the Academy Awards, picking up four of the 13 awards it was nominated for, including the coveted Best Picture prize.