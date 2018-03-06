All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    06/03/2018 18:00 GMT | Updated 07/03/2018 08:33 GMT

    Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Donald Trump Over Oscars Tweet

    It's the talk show host vs. the actual President. Wow.

    Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at President Donald Trump, following the POTUS’s comments about this year’s ceremony.

    Because we’re in a position where the President slagging off the Academy Awards isn’t even a surprise anymore, Trump finally had his say on this year’s Oscars (two days later they happened...) on Tuesday (6 March).

    JIM WATSON via Getty Images
    Donald Trump

    Referring to the ceremony’s low viewing figures, Trump tweeted: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY.”

    He continued: “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

    What a joker. 

    Jimmy - who presented the show for the second year in a row over the weekend - hit back: “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY.”

    Compared with last year’s ceremony, which saw Jimmy Kimmel literally tweeting Trump during the show, the President was barely mentioned during the 2018 Oscars.

    However, he was namechecked in the host’s opening monologue, when Jimmy commented: “Jordan Peele… [has] had huge success with ‘Get Out’. In fact, none other than President Trump called ‘Get Out’ the best three-quarters of a movie this year.”

    Ed Herrera via Getty Images
    Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

    There were also several allusions to the Trump administration during the ceremony, most notably when ‘Coco’ won awards for Best Animated Picture and Best Original Song for ‘Remember Me’.

    Within an hour of posting about the Academy Awards, Trump had already fired off two more tweets, one slating Barack Obama (of course) and another commenting on “possible progress” regarding North Korea (a totally natural topic of conversation when you were slagging off the Oscars literally minutes ago).

    ‘The Shape Of Water’ was the big winner at the Academy Awards, picking up four of the 13 awards it was nominated for, including the coveted Best Picture prize.

