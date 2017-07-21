Donald Trump’s lawyers are looking into the legalities of the President pardoning himself and his family in the event of the Russia probe finding anything incriminating. According to the Washington Post, his legal team is also collecting a dossier of alleged conflicts of interests surrounding Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigation, in an attempt to scupper him. The revelations come as Mueller’s investigation appears likely to probe some of the Trump family’s business ties, reports the Associated Press.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump is worried about his tax returns.

In an interview with The New York times earlier this week Trump spelled out that he would deem any investigation into his personal finances an overreach of the probe. He is said to have been especially riled when he learned Mueller had the authority to access his tax returns which Trump has repeatedly refused to release.

Beschloss: If Trump thinks he can easily pardon himself/fire Mueller—could be Constitutional crisis that'd make Watergate look minor @maddow pic.twitter.com/YW77acDbnF — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 21, 2017

Jay Sekulow, one of the President’s private lawyers, said on Thursday: “The fact is that the President is concerned about conflicts that exist within the Special Counsel’s office and any changes in the scope of the investigation. “The scope is going to have to stay within his mandate. If there’s drifting, we’re going to object.”

The 90s are back baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/yWnGtNr07P — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 20, 2017

The defiant statements from the White House come shortly after Bloomberg News revealed Mueller is looking into ”a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses” including the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and his sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008.

Trump’s legal team did not officially comment on the reports but one advisor said Trump had simply expressed a curiosity in understanding the reach of his pardoning authority.

Trump totally innocent, interested in whether he can pardon himself because he loves learning about complex legal issues — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 21, 2017