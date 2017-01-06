Today was a big day for Donald Trump, as the USA’s biggest brains in the intelligence community prepared to brief him on Russian interference in the US election.
Just a day previously the president-elect was vexed over the issue and continued to make clear his disdain for the likes of the CIA.
The remarks prompted Vice-President Joe Biden, who will leave office alongside President Barack Obama on 20th January, to say that Trump’s position made it appear as though he believed he knew more than American intelligence agencies.
He said: “For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from defence intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless.”
By Friday Trump, instead of worrying about the cyber-security of the country he is about to lead, decided to take a cheap shot at none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Over TV ratings.
For background, Schwarzenegger replaced Trump behind the desk on The Apprentice.
Just for a second, put your 2015 head on and have a think about this.
The world’s soon-to-be most powerful man who won an election in which the Russians are implicated in electronically interfering with is gloating about getting higher TV ratings than Arnie.
Here’s how that gif translates into words.
Stay tuned for more inevitable Trump shenanigans.