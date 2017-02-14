The petition to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit to the UK has been rejected.
Despite gaining over 1.8 million signatures, the Government said in a formal response the President would be “extended full courtesy” by Britain “once dates and arrangements are finalised”.
It added:
“HM Government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition.
“During her visit to the United States on 27 January 2017, the Prime Minister, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen, invited President Trump for a State Visit to the UK later this year. The invitation was accepted. This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom. At this stage, final dates have not yet been agreed for the State Visit.”
The petition was founded on the premise an official UK state visit would “cause embarrassment to the Queen” in the wake of the controversial Muslim refugee ban.
It continued: “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales.
“Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”
As well as the huge number of signatories, it gained the support of numerous prominent MPs and personalities.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn agreed that the US President’s state visit to the UK should be scrapped until he ends his controversial travel ban on refugees.
Speaking on ITV’s Peston On Sunday show last month, Corbyn predicted the state visit might not go ahead at all, and said: “I suspect this visit might find its way into the long grass.”
He added: “Is it really right to endorse somebody who has used this awful misogynist language throughout the election campaign, awful attacks on Muslims, and then of course this absurd idea of building a wall between themselves and their nearest neighbour.”
In a statement after the show, Corbyn said: “Donald Trump should not be welcomed to Britain while he abuses our shared values with his shameful Muslim ban and attacks on refugees’ and women’s rights.
“Theresa May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit and condemn Trump’s actions in the clearest terms. That’s what Britain expects and deserves.”
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also called for the planned visit to be canned, and said: “Any visit by President Trump to Britain should be on hold until his disgraceful ban comes to an end.
“Otherwise Theresa May would be placing the Queen in an impossible position of welcoming a man who is banning British citizens purely on grounds of their faith.”