5 Topics Donald Trump And Theresa May Might Avoid Discussing At Davos

Theresa May meets Donald Trump in Davos this afternoon for the first time since clashing over the President’s retweeting of videos by far-right group Britain First.
The couple are expected to discuss Iran, North Korea, the battle against Islamic State and the conflict in Syria, all topics likely to be repeated in Trump’s meetings with other leaders over the course of the World Economic Forum.
However, there are a few topics that may prove trickier to broach.
1) RUSSIA
The UK sees Russia as a threat. The US intelligence agencies agree. Donald Trump wants to be friends.
I feel that having Russia in a friendly posture, as opposed to always fighting with them, is an asset to the world and an asset to our country, not a liability.
In a discussion on international security, Russia is sure to feature but these opposing views are sure to require a delicate approach.
Despite allegations of election meddling, the ongoing Special Counsel investigation and reports of underwater drones carrying 100-megaton warheads, Trump’s assessment of Russia and Vladimir Putin continues to be upbeat.
Speaking of a phone call between the two last month, Trump said: “It was great.
“He said very nice things about what I’ve done for this country in terms of the economy.”
This is in stark contrast to the UK’s position - the chief of the general staff, General Sir Nicholas Carter, this week described Russia as “the most complex and capable security challenge we have faced since the cold war”.
2) (STATE) VISITS
An incredibly touchy subject in light of Trump’s recent cancellation of a trip to London.
Originally scheduled for the full State treatment, the president’s plan to visit has caused huge controversy and calls for May to withdraw the invite.
Earlier this month, May said Trump is a “committed” US President and his State visit to the UK was not under threat.
Just days later Trump announced he was cancelling a working visit to London:
A revised trip has yet to be announced.
Rubbing salt in the wound, President Macron of France was this week revealed as the first in line to receive the red carpet treatment at the White House in April.
Trump and Macron have developed a friendly relationship over the past year, though it got off to an unusual start when the two gripped hands so tightly during their first meeting that their knuckles turned white.
3) REINING IT IN A BIT ON TWITTER
The above-mentioned Britain First incident prompted May to reprimand Trump for the first time, saying it was “wrong for the President to have done this”.
To which he responded:
The Government’s tentative approach to Trump’s Twitter outbursts was summed up by Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Matthew Hancock on Thursday morning, when he told Radio 4′s Today programme:
Well Donald Trump brings his own novel style in international diplomacy, doesn’t he?
4) HARASSMENT
On Thursday morning at Davos, May was asked to comment on the accusations of sexual harassment at the recent men-only Presidents Club event in London.
She said: “I was frankly appalled when I read the report of this President’s Club event. I thought this sort of attitude, of the objectification of women was something that was in the past, that we had managed to overcome.
“Its so important that women are able to take their place as equals.”
Trump’s track record with women is well documented and certainly falls short of the standards May is talking about here.
5) BREXIT
It’s up for debate whether or not they’ll discuss Brexit with May’s big speech to focus on technology. She will ask financial investors to consider the social impact of tech companies before putting money in.
Her comments are intended to ratchet up pressure on social media giants to ensure their sites are not used as platforms for terrorist propaganda and child abuse.
When asked if the PM should instead be making a case for advertising trade and a post-Brexit Britain, Hancock said: ”[Technology] is the big subject - I think it’s bigger then Brexit in the way it’s going to change our lives over the course of the next generation.
“In fact one of the other debates in politics is ‘is the Government doing more than just Brexit’. I think today’s speech shows that we are tackling some of the big challenges brought about revolutionary technology and it’s impact on the UK and the world.
“Yes, of course Brexit is important and Britain is very much open for business... but there are other big issues too.”