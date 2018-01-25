5 Topics Donald Trump And Theresa May Might Avoid Discussing At Davos

Theresa May meets Donald Trump in Davos this afternoon for the first time since clashing over the President’s retweeting of videos by far-right group Britain First. The couple are expected to discuss Iran, North Korea, the battle against Islamic State and the conflict in Syria, all topics likely to be repeated in Trump’s meetings with other leaders over the course of the World Economic Forum. However, there are a few topics that may prove trickier to broach. 1) RUSSIA The UK sees Russia as a threat. The US intelligence agencies agree. Donald Trump wants to be friends.

I feel that having Russia in a friendly posture, as opposed to always fighting with them, is an asset to the world and an asset to our country, not a liability.

In a discussion on international security, Russia is sure to feature but these opposing views are sure to require a delicate approach. Despite allegations of election meddling, the ongoing Special Counsel investigation and reports of underwater drones carrying 100-megaton warheads, Trump’s assessment of Russia and Vladimir Putin continues to be upbeat. Speaking of a phone call between the two last month, Trump said: “It was great. “He said very nice things about what I’ve done for this country in terms of the economy.” This is in stark contrast to the UK’s position - the chief of the general staff, General Sir Nicholas Carter, this week described Russia as “the most complex and capable security challenge we have faced since the cold war”. 2) (STATE) VISITS An incredibly touchy subject in light of Trump’s recent cancellation of a trip to London. Originally scheduled for the full State treatment, the president’s plan to visit has caused huge controversy and calls for May to withdraw the invite. Earlier this month, May said Trump is a “committed” US President and his State visit to the UK was not under threat. Just days later Trump announced he was cancelling a working visit to London:

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

A revised trip has yet to be announced. Rubbing salt in the wound, President Macron of France was this week revealed as the first in line to receive the red carpet treatment at the White House in April. Trump and Macron have developed a friendly relationship over the past year, though it got off to an unusual start when the two gripped hands so tightly during their first meeting that their knuckles turned white.

White House

3) REINING IT IN A BIT ON TWITTER The above-mentioned Britain First incident prompted May to reprimand Trump for the first time, saying it was “wrong for the President to have done this”. To which he responded:

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

The Government’s tentative approach to Trump’s Twitter outbursts was summed up by Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Matthew Hancock on Thursday morning, when he told Radio 4′s Today programme:

Well Donald Trump brings his own novel style in international diplomacy, doesn’t he?

4) HARASSMENT On Thursday morning at Davos, May was asked to comment on the accusations of sexual harassment at the recent men-only Presidents Club event in London.

Theresa May condemns the attitudes of men at the top of British business after Presidents Club harassment scandal https://t.co/YM6RnXm60s#WEF18pic.twitter.com/p0XVZrNGRM — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) January 25, 2018