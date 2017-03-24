Donald Trump, it seems, really likes trucks.

The US President had a fair few pressing matters on his hands on Thursday - such as passing laws affecting women in a room almost entirely made up of men and so on.

But he still managed to find time to get his picture taken riding shotgun in a big truck.

Trump spent the afternoon tooting lorry horns and pulling faces as he met with trucking CEOs.

And boy did he look like he enjoyed it...