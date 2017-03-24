All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    24/03/2017 10:59 GMT | Updated 24/03/2017 14:42 GMT

    Donald Trump Really, Really Loves Trucks

    'IT'S A CHOO CHOO!'

    Donald Trump, it seems, really likes trucks. 

    The US President had a fair few pressing matters on his hands on Thursday - such as passing laws affecting women in a room almost entirely made up of men and so on.

    But he still managed to find time to get his picture taken riding shotgun in a big truck. 

    Trump spent the afternoon tooting lorry horns and pulling faces as he met with trucking CEOs.

    And boy did he look like he enjoyed it...

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    I LOVE TRUCKS
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    SO TRUCKING GOOD
    Alex Wong via Getty Images
    YEEEESSSS

    Of course the internet then proceeded to do what it does best...

    Happy Friday everyone!

    Related...

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald Trump

    Conversations