British critics of Donald Trump are preparing to protest after it was reported that he could be about to make a snap visit to the UK.

It was revealed on Saturday that Number 10 officials are “on alert” as Downing Street believes the property tycoon could drop in to his Aberdeenshire golf resort during a trip to Europe in two week’s time.

The Sunday Times reported that Theresa May’s team are on standby for Trump to visit Downing Street as well.