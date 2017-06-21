Donald Trump’s planned state visit to the UK appears to have been shelved after the Queen failed to mention it in her speech re-opening Parliament.

Her Majesty usually lists all formal visits for the coming year, but pointedly did not include the US President’s trip.

The absence of Trump’s tour is the clearest signal yet that no date has been agreed on his controversial visit, and follows claims that he was worried about mass street protests causing embarrassment to himself and the Royal Family.

Some protestors had even planned to ‘moon’ the president en masse, as part of a campaign called ‘Show your rump to Trump’.

Theresa May, who handed over the original invitation when she became the first foreign leader to visit the Trump White House in January, is herself now the target of demonstrations after she lost her Commons majority

State visit invitations are formally issued by the Queen as she hosts guests at Buckingham Palace and accompanies them in a carriage ride down the Mall.