White House sources have denied claims that Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK has been put ‘on hold’ amid fears of mass street protests.

The US President had been due to come to Britain at some point in the year following an invitation agreed by the Prime Minister in January.

But Trump has reportedly told May that he will not make the trip as long as there is the threat of large-scale demonstrations that could disrupt it.

The Guardian reports that the President informed the PM personally of his decision in recent weeks, citing a Downing Street adviser who was in the room during a phone call. The statement surprised May, according to those present.

Jeremy Corbyn was quick to react to the claims.