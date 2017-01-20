Donald Trump’s White House has announced it will drill for oil and gas almost immediately after he was inaugurated.

Trump had only been president for minutes when the White House website deleted all references to “climate change”, removing the dedicated climate change page and publishing a plan to drill for oil in an “America First energy plan”.

“For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry,” the plan says.

“Sound energy policy begins with the recognition that we have vast untapped domestic energy reserves right here in America. The Trump Administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans.”