Donald Trump Expected To Visit UK In New Year, Says Ambassador

Donald Trump is likely to visit London in the New Year despite his Twitter spat with Theresa May, the US ambassador to the UK has said.
Woody Johnson said on Tuesday he expected the US President to open the new American embassy in Nine Elms.
“I think he will come,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme. “I am hoping he will come.”
Defending Trump, Johnson said the president did not take a “namby-pamby” approach to politics.
“Maybe he’ll ruffle feathers - there’s no question that maybe some feathers were ruffled,” he added.
May was the first foreign leader to visit the White House following Trump’s election.
However relations appeared to have soured after Trump engaged the prime minister in a Twitter argument after she admonished him for retweeting messages from the far-right Britain First group.
MPs have demanded the government cancel the official state visit offered to Trump by May.
The president is likely to be greeted by mass protests on the streets of London if he does visit.