The cognitive test taken by Donald Trump last week is not a comprehensive psychological evaluation, its creator has said.

In the wake of the ‘Fire and Fury’ book revelations which cast doubt on his fitness for office, the President took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) as part of a physical exam that found he was in “excellent” health with no evidence of mental decline.

But Dr Ziad Nasreddine, who devised the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), told Canada’s CTV it does not examine “problems in judgment and the person’s ability to judge or to take decisions”.

He added: “It’s a cognitive test meaning that it assesses memory, executive function, spatial skills, calculation - so it’s mostly cognition that is assessed, not the rest of the mental abilities.

“It’s not a psychiatric assessment - if you’re worried about mental illness then [any test] has to be a psychiatric exam with a psychiatrist.”