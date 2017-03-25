House Republicans pulled their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act , marking defeat on what was supposed to be one of Trump’s first major political achievements.

He said: “You’ve all heard my speeches. I never said ‘repeal it and replace it within 64 days.’ I have a long time.

“But I want to have a great health care bill and plan—and we will and it will happen.”

Trump is right - he never said he would repeal Obamacare within 64 days.

He said he would do it much sooner. Repeatedly.

Like here for example...