Donald Trump yesterday received a devastating setback in his Presidency as his attempt to repeal Obamacare was defeated by divisions within his own party.
House Republicans pulled their bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, marking defeat on what was supposed to be one of Trump’s first major political achievements.
Speaking in the Oval Office after the stunning defeat, Trump tried to lay the blame anywhere but on his own shoulders.
He said: “You’ve all heard my speeches. I never said ‘repeal it and replace it within 64 days.’ I have a long time.
“But I want to have a great health care bill and plan—and we will and it will happen.”
Trump is right - he never said he would repeal Obamacare within 64 days.
He said he would do it much sooner. Repeatedly.
Like here for example...
Obamacare is going to be repealed and replaced. … You’re going to end up with great health care for a fraction of the price and that’s gonna take place immediately after we go in. Okay? Immediately. Fast. Quick. Trump, 22 February, 2016
And here on a campaign website page which has since mysteriously disappeared:
On day one of the Trump Administration, we will ask Congress to immediately deliver a full repeal of Obamacare. Trump, 3 March, 2016
Somebody has to repeal and replace Obamacare. And they have to do it fast and not just talk about it. Trump, 24 January, 2015
Real change begins with immediately repealing and replacing Obamacare. What a mess. Trump interviewed in the Detroit News
And the month after:
When we win on Nov. 8 and elect a Republican Congress, we will be able to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare. We have to do it. Trump interview in Politico, 1 November, 2016
And finally, just this year when talking about the confirmation for his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price:
It will be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously. It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day. Could be the same hour.