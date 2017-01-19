Friday marks the day when Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the President of the United States of America.
As such he has a rather important speech to write and writing it he is.
Apparently.
Let’s take a closer look:
1) That’s a Sharpie
Normally the preserve of barely literate pre-teens and adolescents making their permanent mark on school desks, the Sharpie is about as un-presidential as you could get without resorting to fridge magnets.
Try this, much classier and it’s not like he couldn’t afford it.
2) Is that page blank?
That sly tilt of the pad could be so that no one gets a sneak preview of what is sure to be a grand, eloquent and uniting speech.
Or it could be blank.
The internet is unanimous.
3) Where is he?
The location of what Trump claims to be a three-week-old picture has caused much debate.
It appears to be in Mar-a-Lago, a historic resort in Palm Beach, Florida, owned by Trump who refers to it as “The Winter White House”.
Only some internet sleuthing has suggested he’s not in a luxurious private suite, but appears to have booted out the usual receptionist before stealing her child’s stationery.
4) Real eagles are always better for photoshoots
Because this happens...
5) The whole “no vacation” thing
Back in 2015, Trump told The Hill: “I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.
“I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.”
It’s backed up by a tweet from 2012, although if all of his previous postings are still valid the world is in for a rough ride.
So it would appear to get around this Trump has dubbed his luxury Florida resort “The Winter White House”, so technically he’s bang on the money.
6) The face
7) The content
Obviously we don’t know what Trump has written in his speech and obviously it would be really unfair if people tried to guess...