Friday marks the day when Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the President of the United States of America. As such he has a rather important speech to write and writing it he is. Apparently.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2017

Let’s take a closer look: 1) That’s a Sharpie

Find me ONE person besides #Trump who writes a speech using a Sharpie is he even kidding right now gimme a break #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/O9tCQsRB2d — Bravosquad (@bravo_squad) January 19, 2017

Normally the preserve of barely literate pre-teens and adolescents making their permanent mark on school desks, the Sharpie is about as un-presidential as you could get without resorting to fridge magnets. Try this, much classier and it’s not like he couldn’t afford it. 2) Is that page blank?

PHOTOGRAPHER: No, we can see the pad's blank. What if you lift the corner?

TRUMP: Won't that look fake?

P: Is that a concern at this point? pic.twitter.com/CUndw5KvbM — Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) January 19, 2017

That sly tilt of the pad could be so that no one gets a sneak preview of what is sure to be a grand, eloquent and uniting speech. Or it could be blank. The internet is unanimous.

😡Only Trump could:



5) Have a left hand that is SO limp & TINY, that it may be unfortunately crushed under the weight of a blank legal pad. pic.twitter.com/OSzY2OzkdB — Jeff Black (@LRBitisnot) January 18, 2017

3) Where is he? The location of what Trump claims to be a three-week-old picture has caused much debate. It appears to be in Mar-a-Lago, a historic resort in Palm Beach, Florida, owned by Trump who refers to it as “The Winter White House”. Only some internet sleuthing has suggested he’s not in a luxurious private suite, but appears to have booted out the usual receptionist before stealing her child’s stationery.

@realDonaldTrump Give this nice lady her desk back! It looks like she has actual work to do. pic.twitter.com/tisEqnYbhe — missdewey (@missdewey) January 18, 2017

4) Real eagles are always better for photoshoots Because this happens...

@ColMorrisDavis @CIA @realDonaldTrump Trump's code name is still being decided so Eagle Bait is still on the list pic.twitter.com/UUM1xTfsYC — Peter Eyre (@1stungun) January 8, 2017

I can't believe Trump had that eagle that attacked him frozen in carbonite, that's so fucking petty of him https://t.co/hHCtLhIheT — Nick Spencer (@nickspencer) January 19, 2017

5) The whole “no vacation” thing Back in 2015, Trump told The Hill: “I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done. “I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.” It’s backed up by a tweet from 2012, although if all of his previous postings are still valid the world is in for a rough ride.

"Don't take vacations. What's the point? If you're not enjoying your work, you're in the wrong job." -- Think Like A Billionaire — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2012

So it would appear to get around this Trump has dubbed his luxury Florida resort “The Winter White House”, so technically he’s bang on the money. 6) The face

.@realDonaldTrump And nobody will tell you this but me I suppose, but when the lighting is so flooded, not so much pancake makeup. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 18, 2017

@realDonaldTrump and I can see the strain on your face, and I empathise, but the way you spell it is 'P-R-E-S-I-D-E-N-T'. Happy to help! — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 18, 2017

7) The content

@JordanUhl He knows some very very BIG words. BIG WORDS! Let me tell you, the biggest words you've ever heard. — Kris Sanchez (@KrisSanchez) January 18, 2017

Obviously we don’t know what Trump has written in his speech and obviously it would be really unfair if people tried to guess...