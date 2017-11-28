Instead of discarding your baby’s umbilical cord or preserving it to be used as household items or jewellery (yes, that’s a thing), new mums could donate it to save someone’s life.

Blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan is asking people to donate the blood from their baby’s cord and their placenta to be used in vital stem cell transplantations.

Cord blood can be used in stem cell transplants for child and adult patients with three main groups of blood cancer: leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma/blood disorders.

Women are being reassured by the charity that the donation is “totally risk-free and won’t interfere with your delivery, afterbirth or birth plan in the slightest”.

Henny Braund, chief executive of Anthony Nolan, explained: “Cord blood stem cells, which are collected after a woman gives birth, are vital in stem cell transplantation.

“Currently only 60% of patients can find the best possible match from a stranger, this drops dramatically to 20% for patients from black, Asian or minority ethnic heritage.

“Cord blood is an important way of closing the gap for patients in need.”