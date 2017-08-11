Drinking tea could be the key to keeping flu at bay, according to a new study. Researchers discovered a gut microbe which helped prevent severe flu infections in mice, likely by breaking down naturally occurring compounds called flavonoids - commonly found in black tea, red wine and blueberries. Influenza - characterised by a fever, cough and body aches - is a common and sometimes deadly viral infection of the upper respiratory tract. Around the world, the World Health Organisation estimates there are between 250,000 and 500,000 flu-related deaths annually.

Sally Anscombe via Getty Images

Previous evidence has suggested that microbes living in the gut may be important in protecting against severe flu, so in this study, the researchers aimed to identify which microbes might provide that protection. “For years, flavonoids have been thought to have protective properties that help regulate the immune system to fight infections,” said lead author of the study, Ashley Steed, an instructor in paediatrics at St Louis Children’s Hospital. “Flavonoids are common in our diets, so an important implication of our study is that it’s possible flavonoids work with gut microbes to protect us from flu and other viral infections. Obviously, we need to learn more, but our results are intriguing.” As part of the study, scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis screened human gut microbes looking for one that metabolised flavonoids. They identified one such microbe that they suspected might protect against flu damage, called Clostridium orbiscindens, which breaks down flavonoids to produce a metabolite that boosts the immune system. “The metabolite is called desaminotyrosine, otherwise known as DAT,” Steed said. “When we gave DAT to mice and then infected them with influenza, the mice experienced far less lung damage than mice not treated with DAT.”