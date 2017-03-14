US researchers claim to have identified a groundbreaking drug that could restore heart muscle function following a heart attack.

A new study describes how MSI-1436, a naturally occurring compound, regenerates heart muscle tissue in zebrafish and mice.

The animals are separated by 450 million years of evolution, raising hopes that the drug could help heal human hearts too.

MDI Laboratory is now looking to acquire funding to test MSI-1436 on pigs and say a drug could be on the market within 10-20 years.

Coronary heart disease is responsible for 73,000 deaths in the UK each year and heart attacks are one of the main symptoms. But there is currently no drug to restore heart muscle function after an attack.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, told HuffPost UK he was excited about the study: “It is surprising that a single molecule has such extensive and complete effects.”

He added that the precise mechanisms by which MSI-1436 causes regeneration of damaged issues needs to be clarified.