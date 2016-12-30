5 Ways To Save Your Hair From The Demon Of Central Heating

Dry hair treatment searches are on the rise because, you guessed it, it’s winter and all the moisture is currently being sucked out of everything you love.

It’s not just dropping temperatures and chilly breezes playing havoc with your, it’s those radiators on full blast. A Christmas trip back to your parents’ (probably) bigger house - which need the central heating amped up to stay warm - will only have exacerbated the problem, yay.

So what to do? Drink more water, try popping a bowl of water near your radiators to increase your home’s humidity, and try out these beauty blogger-approved tips and products to combat any seasonal split ends:

Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo and Conditioner Philip Kingsley £18 and £21 from philipkingsley.co.uk



Maja Tisma, in-house blogger at Hairtrade.com, told The Huffington Post UK that investing in a quality shampoo and conditioner is majorly important.

"Cheap supermarket alternatives will not have the same effect as a salon professional shampoo," she said.

Tisma recommends a moisturising formula - like Philip Kingsley's super gentle offering, which is perfect for stressed-out scalps and even mild enough for those undergoing chemo and radiation therapy.

T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer T3 £125 from t3haircare.co.uk



After washing, Tisma says we should be skipping the traditional towel drying method.

Instead, she advises gently pressing a clean towel over wet hair until it's damp, then leaving to air dry or using an ion-enriched dryer like this one by T3.

Silke London Hair Ties Silke London £21 from silkelondon.com



It's common knowledge sleeping on a sleep pillowcase is key to avoiding hair breakage, but haircare brand Silke London have taken the idea to a new (and less slippery) level with its 100% silk hair ties.



It's common knowledge sleeping on a sleep pillowcase is key to avoiding hair breakage, but haircare brand Silke London have taken the idea to a new (and less slippery) level with its 100% silk hair ties.

The pack of six ties come in three different colourways - the jewel-toned 'Frida' (pictured), baby pink 'Coco' and pure black 'Cleopatra'.

Tangle Teezer Original Boots £10.99 from boots.com



"Always comb wet hair from the ends up with a wide-toothed comb or Tangle Teezer [they're the closest thing to magic], rather than combing from the roots with a brush or fine-tooth comb," Tisma told us.

"Be really gentle to prevent damage to your ends, then work the comb up to the roots."

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil Space NK £45 from spacenk.com



Tisma urges those with dry hair to keep heat styling to a minimum. But if you can't live without your straighteners, a thermal protecting spray is a must.



Tisma urges those with dry hair to keep heat styling to a minimum. But if you can't live without your straighteners, a thermal protecting spray is a must.

We love this double action oil from cult brand Oribe, which provides a damage-protecting barrier from heat and a 'lust'-inciting shine in one small pump.

