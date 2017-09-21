Since announcing the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child, Kensington Palace has not revealed when she is due.

However the Duke of Cambridge has alluded to the fact she may give birth sooner than we think.

The Duke was visiting Spitalfields Crypt Trust, a charity that supports those dealing with homelessness and addiction. He met recovering alcoholic Grace Gunn, who is training to become a midwife.

When saying his goodbyes, he said to Gunn, according to the Guardian: “All the best with the midwifery – might see you sooner than you think.”