Duchess Of Cambridge's Seraphine Dress Is Being Restocked Due To Demand

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing a favoured Seraphine dress as she visited Reach Academy Feltham on Wednesday 10 January.
Known for repeating her favourite looks, the Duchess looked radiant in the turquoise floral print dress that she previously wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.
It is currently out of stock but the brand has confirmed it will be back in stock on 18 January for £69.
The Duchess was previously spotted in the ‘Florie’ print dress, which is especially designed for maternity wear, in 2015.
Wearing the same outfit two years on demonstrates the Duchess’ good taste in timeless pieces.
Unlike most garments that sell out due to the “Duchess of Cambridge effect”, this dress will once again be available to buy in eight more sleeps.
But you’ll have to be quick about it, as its sure to be snapped up in record time once again.