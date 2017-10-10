The Duchess of Cambridge turned to one of her favourite British designers for her first public appearance since announcing she is pregnant with her third child.

The Duchess chose an Elizabethan-inspired dress from Temperley London’s Fall ’17 collection, for her appearance at a Buckingham Palace reception to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October.

Made from light blue corded lace with black velvet trims and a pleated skirt, the ‘Eclipse’ midi dress costs £795, from Net-a-porter.