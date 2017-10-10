All Sections
    10/10/2017 19:33 BST | Updated 10/10/2017 21:14 BST

    Pregnant Duchess Of Cambridge Wears Temperley London Dress At World Mental Health Day Event

    Be quick if you want to buy the Elizabethan-inspired 'Eclipse' dress.

    The Duchess of Cambridge turned to one of her favourite British designers for her first public appearance since announcing she is pregnant with her third child.

    The Duchess chose an Elizabethan-inspired dress from Temperley London’s Fall ’17 collection, for her appearance at a Buckingham Palace reception to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October.

    Made from light blue corded lace with black velvet trims and a pleated skirt, the ‘Eclipse’ midi dress costs £795, from Net-a-porter.

    Alice Temperley, the designer behind the brand, has previously spoken about how flattered she is whenever the Duchess wears one of her designs.

    ″[Kate] does wear our clothes a lot, but it’s not planned,” she told Hello! magazine.

    “You don’t know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear.”

    Temperley London Eclipse corded lace midi dress,£795, from Net-a-porter.

    The Duchess matched the light blue of her dress with a pair of topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough, £3,500.

    The Duchess is clearly a fan of Temperley’s sheer designs. She previously wore the ‘Indian Chintz and lattice’ crop top and skirt from the Alice Temperley SS16 collection, while on a trip to New Dehli on 11 April 2016.

    She also stole the show in an Alice Temperley gown at the UK royal film premiere of “War Horse” in January 2012.

    Conversations