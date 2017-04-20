The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are to officially open an academy school in support of their mental health initiative Heads Together.

The three royals will open the doors to Global Academy in Hayes, west London, today [Thursday 20 April]. The state school, which is founded and sponsored by Global, to prepare students for careers in the broadcast and digital media industry.

The Duke, Duchess and Harry will meet students from age 14 training to be the next generation of production staff, and visit the breakfast shows of flagship Global radio stations LBC, Heart and Capital being broadcast from the school.

The Global Academy is free to attend and students come from a wide variety of backgrounds.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The school encourages young people to talk about mental wellbeing issues they may be facing, with an hour of mental wellbeing on the curriculum every week.

The royal guests will each visit a classroom, where pupils are learning about the science of sound, the student radio station where pupils are working on a mental wellbeing project, and an audio project listening to EMI’s vinyl recording of early speeches of the royal family.

They will also join a roundtable discussion to talk about the importance of good mental health with Global breakfast presenters LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Heart’s Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton, and Capital’s Roman Kemp, as well as students and people who have taken part in the morning radio shows.

The visit will end with an assembly featuring the work of students focusing on talking about mental wellbeing, where the three will officially open the Global Academy.

The royals have spent the past few days championing their Heads Together campaign, which aims to encourage the nation to talk about their mental health problems or be a sympathetic ear for someone in need.