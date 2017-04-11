A French refugee camp housing around 1,500 people has burned to the ground.

According to the BBC, Michel Lalande, prefect of France’s Nord region, said: “There is nothing left but a heap of ashes.”

The fire began after violence broke out in the camp.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

Riot police moved into the camp outside the port city of Dunkirk to break up a clash that is believed to have been between Afghans against Kurds.

Five people were injured in the fight among 100 to 150 people, three of them hospitalised with knife wounds, the prefecture said, according to the Associated Press.