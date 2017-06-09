All Sections
    09/06/2017 10:55 BST | Updated 12/06/2017 09:18 BST

    Labour Takes Kensington From The Tories By Just 20 Votes, Bringing Theresa May's Total To 318 Seats

    Everything you need to know about what happened next.

    Labour has taken the London constituency of Kensington from the Tories by just 20 votes in the final general election result to be announced.

    Emma Dent Coad’s victory brings Labour’s total to 262 seats and the Conservatives to 318.

    Earlier today, Theresa May said she was sorry for the Tory candidates who had lost their seats in the election.

    HuffPost UK
    Hung parliament confirmed: General election results at 1317 BST

    The Prime Minister said she will “reflect” on what the Tories need to do to “take the party forward” after her snap general election gamble backfired spectacularly.

    It comes after last night’s shock result led to the Conservatives falling short of a majority in the House of Commons, leading to a hung parliament.

    On Friday, May sealed a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to allow her to form a minority government.

    Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
    DUP leader Arelene Foster, right, and the party's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds, left, pictured in March

    It is still unclear if this is a formal arrangement or if it simply means the DUP has agreed to consider support vote-by-vote.

    And a DUP source told HuffPost UK on Friday: “The two parties [DUP and Conservatives] have worked well together for two years.

    “There’s no reason to suppose they won’t continue to do so in future.

    “But the point made time after time to Labour MPs remains: for as long as you allow yourselves to be led by an IRA cheerleader, you exclude yourselves from entering No 10.”

    It comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for May to resign and said the party was ready to “serve this country”.

     

    Here are the latest developments and key highlights:

