Labour wants to form a minority government and will challenge the SNP, the Lib Dems and Green Party to support it, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said.

A minority government would see Jeremy Corbyn attempt to serve as prime minister without a majority in the Commons, but relying on other parties to vote through his legislation.

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election has backfired spectacularly after she lost her Commons majority, leaving the UK with its second hung parliament in seven years.

It is one of the biggest electoral shocks in British political history and May is under pressure to resign as prime minister after just 327 days in the job.

However it has been reported that she has “no intention” of quitting No.10.

McDonnell said May was a “lame duck prime minister” who wants a “coalition of chaos” - a term the prime minister repeatedly threw at Labour during the campaign.