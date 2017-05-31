'Theresa May Has Totally F*cked It Up' Tory Candidate Lets Rip At Dire Election Campaign

Tory candidates are “fucked off” with Theresa May for running a campaign that has “shattered” confidence in her ability to be Prime Minister.

The stark warning comes from a Conservative candidate seeking re-election in a marginal seat, and they told HuffPost UK that other colleagues across the UK share their frustration.

Another candidate seeking re-election was even more damning, saying that if Jeremy Corbyn wasn’t Labour leader, the Tories would definitely lose the election – “and we would deserve to.”

Even candidates who didn’t share the same pessimism as their worried colleagues agreed the campaign had been marred by “unforced errors” – with the u-turn on a social care cap being the prime example.

The ill-feeling sweeping across large numbers of Tory candidates means that even if May does deliver a sizeable victory on June 8, she will need to earn back the trust of her MPs – many of whom are angry she called an early election in the first place.

Speaking to HuffPost UK today, one candidate originally elected in 2015 said:

“It’s a completely different experience to what it was four weeks ago. It’s made my job a hell of a lot harder. It’s a completely different experience. I’m pretty fucked off. “People on the doorstep are telling me: ‘She’s going after pensioners, she doesn’t know what she’s doing, she doesn’t answer questions on the TV.’ I’ve switched from saying ‘vote for her’ to ‘vote for me’. It’s hard to understand how people in London who get paid a lot of money made such a clusterfuck. “People voted for her because of what they thought she was like rather than what she is like. It’s totally shattered the confidence of the parliamentary party. “Colleagues up and down the country are just fucked off. “She said she wasn’t going to call a general election, and they’ve totally fucked it up. “If you were going to write what not to do in a campaign then running it on strong and stable leadership and changing your mind on everything would be it. It’s like something out of Yes Minister. “People are now beginning to vote for Jeremy Corbyn. I find that hard to understand.”

Another Tory candidate – also first elected as an MP in 2015 – agreed with their colleague’s assessment of the Conservative campaign.

They told HuffPost UK: “If Jeremy Corbyn wasn’t leader of the Labour Party we would lose this election – and we would deserve to.

“Theresa May might get a big majority but she has definitely lost power in the party.”