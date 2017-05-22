Theresa May has u-turned on her flagship social care policy just four days after it was announced as the headline measure in the Conservative Party manifesto.

The prime minister announced that a cap on social care costs will now be included as an option in a consultation on reforms to be launched after the General Election

A cap on costs was promised by David Cameron in his 2015 manifesto, but was dropped from May’s manifesto which she launched on Thursday.

May said today it was not a u-turn, “nothing has changed” in her policy, and accused the Labour leader of making “fake claims”.

But health secretary Jeremy Hunt said last week the Conservatives were being “completely explicit” that the idea of a cap was being abandoned because it was not “fair”.

May has come under continued pressure from opposition parties who sensed the proposals - which meant elderly people would have to pay for care in their own home if they have total assets of £100,000 or more - were going down badly with voters.

The policy has been dubbed the “dementia tax” by critics who argued the Tory policy would mean elderly people who suffered from dementia and need long-term care would have to pay more than those who suffered from other issues including having a stroke.

In a sign of social care taking centre stage in the election battle, both Tories and Labour have bought ads on Google which pop up when users of the search engine type in “dementia tax”.

May accused of being ‘weak and wobbly’