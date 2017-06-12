Who Said It: The DUP Or Saudi Arabia's Sharia Police?

The Tories are getting quite a bit of stick for a post-election deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a party notorious for a range of controversial views on various social issues.

But just how bad are the views held by those in the party? Are they distinguishable from say, Saudi Arabia’s Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (CPVPV), the country’s Sharia-enforcing police?

This government agency patrols the streets of the country ensuring people adhere to strict interpretations of Islam and, until recently, beating miscreants with wooden sticks.

(Background for each question can be found after the quiz).

1) Believes In Magic And Witchcraft

Saudi women are regularly arrested for practicing witchcraft. The CPVPV has a special unit tasked specifically with catching magical mischief makers.

According to the US-based Pew Research Center, “substantial numbers of Muslims continue to believe in the existence of witchcraft,” though there are variations amongst the different religious and cultural groups.

2) That Darwin’s Theory Of Evolution Is Wrong

In 2009, Mervyn Storey, the DUP’s former Education Minister, called for the Ulster Museum in Belfast to stage a creationist exhibition as a counter to a series on Charles Darwin.

Asked if humans evolved from monkeys, Storey said: “Certainly not, and there are plenty of other people in this society who don’t believe it either.”

Saudi Arabia has a complete ban on the teaching of evolution.

3) That Homosexuality Is ‘Immoral’

Iris Robinson, former DUP MP for Strangford, said in 2008:

There can be no viler act, apart from homosexuality and sodomy, than sexually abusing innocent children.

Homosexuality in Saudi Arabia is often deemed punishable by death.

4) That Abortion Should Be Illegal

Abortion in both Northern Ireland and Saudi Arabia is only permitted when the pregnancy places the life of a woman in grave danger.

5) That Climate Change Is A Con

The DUP once appointed a climate change denier, Sammy Wilson, as Northern Ireland environment minister.

Whilst holding that position he banned government ‘Act On CO2’ adverts from TV as he thought they were “propaganda”.

The CPVPV doesn’t have a stance on climate change but Saudi Arabia has at the very least ratified the Paris Agreement.

6) That Rihanna Is ‘Ungodly’

In 2011 a DUP politician threw Rihanna off his field in which she was shooting a music video.

I felt Rihanna was in more of a state of undress than a bikini top...Everybody needs to be acquainted with God and to consider his son, the Lord Jesus Christ, and his death and Resurrection.

7) That The Earth Is Only 6,000 Years Old

Edwin Poots, MLA for Lagan Valley, told The Times in 2007:

My view on the earth is that it's a young earth. My view is [it was created in] 4000 BC.