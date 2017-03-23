Durex Jeans Will Soon Be A Thing And No, They Won't Be Made Of Latex

Durex, the brand that clothes your penis in latex, is making an unlikely move into fashion by launching... a jeans line.

The condom manufacturer announced its first-ever pair of jeans will be launching in India this week.

The campaign #DurexJeans, released a teaser video on Twitter. Brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, said:

“Hi guys, Durex is launching jeans, and I’m going to be the first one to wear them,” Singh said.

After moving behind a curtain, Singh yells:

“Guys, this fits really well.”