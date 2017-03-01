A double amputee told by the Department for Work and Pensions that he was “fit for work” as he could “climb stairs with his arms” has won an appeal against the judgement.

Julius Holgate, from Hackney, London, was told by government officials that because his arms were in working order he could use them to “climb” stairs and have “mobility”.

The decision caused Holgate to fall into debt and even pawn jewellery to access funds after a medical assessment gave him zero points towards accessing an Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

But the DWP has now admitted this decision was a “clerical error” after campaigning by the Hackney Community Law Centre.