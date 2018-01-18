Woody Allen’s Daughter Dylan Farrow Gives First TV Interview To Discuss Sexual Abuse Claims Against Father

Dylan Farrow has given her first TV interview to talk about the alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen.

The director’s adopted daughter appeared on CBS This Morning on Wednesday and said she was “hurt and angry” after “years of being ignored, disbelieved and tossed aside”.

The 32-year-old has repeatedly accused the American filmmaker of molesting her when she was seven years old - claims the director has always denied.

She said: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt?

“Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage... after all these years of being ignored, disbelieved and tossed aside?”