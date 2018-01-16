Timothée Chalamet Donates Woody Allen Film Salary To Charities Including Time’s Up

The actor, who was thrust into the spotlight when he starred in ‘Call Me By Your Name’, filmed the movie at the tail end of last year and it is due to debut in cinemas later in 2018.

Timothée Chalamet has announced plans to donate his salary for ‘A Rainy Day In New York’, a Woody Allen film, to various charities, including Time’s Up.

However, Timothée has now hinted that he feels a sense of unease at having taken the role, using Instagram to explain why he’s donating his wages - and the reason why, until now, he has been silent on the matter.

He wrote: “This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education.

“I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire.”

“But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations.

“But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”