The E3 2017 video games conference is already shaping up to be pretty spectacular with Microsoft unveiling its most powerful Xbox ever and Sony expected to reveal some of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year.

While Microsoft have jumped the gun by holding its press briefing on the Sunday, Sony will be holding its press briefing on Monday 12 June.

Naturally there will be a livestream which you can watch right here. Be warned though, it as a UK start time of 2AM GMT.