All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/02/2017 09:22 GMT | Updated 22/02/2017 11:26 GMT

    ‘EastEnders’ Writer Defends ‘Post-Brexit Racism’ Storyline After ‘Poles Go Home’ Queen Vic Graffiti

    'Are you saying racism doesn't exist? And that this isn't a very real problem in Britain today?'

    An ‘EastEnders’ writer has taken to Twitter to defend one of his episodes, which included a scene that saw racist graffiti found on a sign outside the Queen Vic.

    Leo Richardson penned Tuesday’s (21 February) episode, in one which storyline strand saw the mood turn sour at the pub, as Mick Carter’s Polish night advertisement was sprayed over by vandals with the words ‘Poles go home’.

    BBC
    Johnny Carter cleaned off the spray paint 

    Konrad, the recently introduced Polish character, wasn’t shocked, telling Mick: “It’s the Britain we live in now.”

    However while some viewers praised the soap for tackling the topic of racism, a number weren’t too happy, with some even accusing the BBC of making “post-Brexit propaganda”.

    In the wake of the criticism, Leo was quick to defend himself, and the episode’s content, replying to a number of Twitter users:

    This is far from the first time that soaps have triggered debates, and ever since they began airing, shows including ‘EastEnders’, ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Emmerdale’ have been both praised and criticised for their depictions of real-life issues.

    BBC Pictures
    Cash-strapped Mick has been holding themed nights at the pub to raise money for roof repairs 

    In the last 12 months alone, we’ve been presented with many storylines that will resonate with viewers, and topics covered carefully include male depression, stillbirth and postpartum psychosis.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    READ MORE:

    EastEnders: Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapsbrexiteastenders

    Conversations