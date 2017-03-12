As of earlier this week, Shirley Carter joined the ranks of soap characters currently in prison, when she took the blame for the sake of Mick in ‘EastEnders’. And while Linda Henry’s character is certainly not someone that we’d ever mess with, her cellmate decides otherwise and is less than welcoming.

BBC Pictures Linda's time behind bars gets off to a tough start

How will Shirley deal with her attitude? And can she keep out of trouble? Shirley’s imprisonment has left a number of ‘EastEnders’ fans guessing about how Mick Carter will be temporarily written out of the soap, as it was previously thought that jail time would be how Danny Dyer’s brief hiatus from filming would be explained. Instead, Shirley took the flak for recent events, and Mick has continued to live as a free man.

BBC Pictures Will Shirley tell her family about what is happening?

At present, a number of soap favourites are behind bars, including Coronation Street’s Maria Fowler and Aaron Dingle in ‘Emmerdale’, and the latter will be the subject of a one-off special. The plans were revealed by the ITV’s soap producer Iain MacLeod last month, as he explained to the Huffington Post UK that the show will explore how Aaron’s 12-month sentence changes him, and affects his family as they attempt to support him. These ‘EastEnders’ scene air on Tuesday 14 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.