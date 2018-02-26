Pregnant Women With Eating Disorders Aren't Getting Enough Support, This Team Hopes To Change That

Pregnant women with eating disorders could be better supported if midwives and health visitors were better equipped to tackle such issues, researchers have said.

Pregnancy has been identified as a unique opportunity to engage with women with eating disorders because it is a life stage during which they may be motivated to change behaviours and when they will have regular contact with health professionals, according to analysts at King’s College London (KCL).

KCL worked with women who have lived with this experienced, the Institute of Health Visiting, NCT (National Childbirth Trust) and charities Beat and Tommy’s, to translate research on eating disorders into practical resources for midwives and health visitors to learn how to better support the 7.5% of women suffer from an eating disorder during pregnancy.

“Women with eating disorders are often reluctant to disclose their illness to healthcare professionals, possibly due to a fear of stigma, and healthcare professionals may be unsure about how to identify women with eating disorders or what support they need,” said Dr Abigail Easter, senior postdoctoral fellow in improvement science at King’s College London.

Launching at the start of Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2018, the resources include the above animation.