    • NEWS
    08/04/2017 21:20 BST | Updated 11/04/2017 08:46 BST

    EDL In Birmingham Shown Where To Go By Mosque And Residents

    Nicely done.

    LATEST: Saffiyah Khan And Muslim She Defended Cement Humiliation Of EDL With Reunion

    The English Defence League (EDL) held a march in Birmingham on Saturday and if one photo has to sum the day up it is definitely this one of Saffiyah Khan confronting the far-right group’s leader, Ian Crossland.

    Whilst the far-right group rallied against school visits to mosques...

    ...with onlookers dressed like this...

     

    PA Wire/PA Images
    English Defence League (EDL) protestor in a pig mask.

    Birmingham Central Mosque held a “best of British” tea party.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Birmingham’s Sikh community also made its voice heard.

    Inside the mosque people enjoyed a “cuppa and a chat”. 

    Outside the EDL demonstrated its glaringly selective concern for animal rights. 

    Advertising the tea party on its website, the BCM said:

    While the English Defence League and counter demonstrators protest elsewhere in the city, the mosque will be open to all and serving tea, coffee and cakes while draped in bunting and Union Flags.

    The tea party will start at 11am and the general public are invited to attend and enjoy a cuppa and a chat with their neighbours.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A woman plays with her children during the "best of British" tea party.

    Muhammed Afzal, chairman of Birmingham Central Mosque, said: “We would love the focus of Saturday to be our tea party rather than the protests going on elsewhere.

    “Our mosque is open to all and we thought the best response to the demonstrations would be to invite our neighbours round for a cup of tea.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    West Midlands Chief Superintendent Chris Johnson takes a selfie with Makhdoom Ahmad Chisti (left).

    The EDL originally planned to march in Derby but moved the event to Birmingham because the city was “frequented” by Westminster terror attacker Khalid Masood. 

     
    PA Wire/PA Images
    People chat during the party inside Birmingham Central Mosque.

    The leaders of the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Conservative groups on Birmingham City Council had urged people to go about their business as usual during the EDL protest on Saturday.

    A statement issued by the city council on behalf of party group leaders John Clancy, Robert Alden and Jon Hunt said: “The English Defence League is not welcome in Birmingham. They will never be welcome in Birmingham. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
