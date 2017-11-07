There’s been a flurry of forecasting regarding Edward Enninful’s first cover for British Vogue and the wait since Alexandra Schulman’s departure from the publication has been torture for many.
And finally the wait is over.
Behold, Enninful’s first cover as the new editor-in-chief.
The chosen cover star is none other than Adwoa Aboah.
Photographed by Steven Meisel, the 25-year-old model and activist looks striking in bold makeup, statement jewellery and a colourful turban.
Meisel’s portrait of Aboah (not to mention the glorious beauty look and get-up) emits a vintage charm.
The December cover is at once current and a retro nod to British Vogue’s heritage.
The focus is firmly on the list of influencers Enninful has brought into the brand with the cover heralding stars including: power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik; models Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn; writers Zadie Smith and Salman Rushdie; designers Victoria Beckham and John Galliano and, of course, Vogue’s creative director at large, Grace Coddington.
See the full shoot in the December issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday 10 November.